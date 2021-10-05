Some bin collections to be a day late as 60,000 homes affected by strike action

Some bin collectors have been going on strike in Sandwell

Twenty four hours of strike action in Sandwell will start just after midnight on Wednesday in a row over alleged bullying, health and safety, and wage concerns

It means garden waste collections will take place a day late and bin workers will carry out extra collections on Saturday to catch up - unless the strike action is suspended.

Residents have been asked to leave bins out as normal, even if they may not be collected.

Serco, which is contracted to run bin collections in Sandwell, has written to union GMB asking for the strike to be called off.

Andrew Smith, regional operations manager at Serco, said “We have resolved the items raised by the GMB in May of this year and have formally written to the union requesting the suspension of the planned strike action, including the overtime ban, whilst our conciliation meetings with ACAS resume this week.

“Unfortunately, if the GMB do not agree to the suspension, from the Wednesday, October 6, garden waste collections will need to take place a day later than usual and we will be working on Saturday, October 9, to catch up on collections.

"We would like to offer our apologies to anyone whose collections may be affected and would ask you to continue to leave your bins out even if they are not collected on the day you expect.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees who will be working additional hours to the minimise disruption to residents.

“The strike schedule, including details of these changes and any delays to waste and recycling services, will be published via the Sandwell Council website, Twitter, Facebook and the email update service.”

Bin staff walked out in August but further action planned for September was suspended after bosses at Serco requested fresh talks.

However strike action is back on the table after talks again broke down.

Previously, GMB organiser, Justine Jones, said: “Serco have shown they are not serious about ending the dispute and resolving outstanding issues on safety, well-being and wages of our key workers in Sandwell Council.

“To walk away from a process they agreed to is an act of tremendous bad faith, and it sends an awful message to workers about how poorly valued they are by Serco.

“Again, we have asked Sandwell Council to intervene and deal with the behaviour of their statutory service operator, this is happening on their watch, and the public should know this.

“Our members are angry and tired, they have suffered this for years, and it’s made worse by the fact they are the lowest paid refuse service in the region.