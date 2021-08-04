Fundraising page set-up for family of 'brave' PC who died of cancer

Pc Laura Jew was aged 34

More than £1,900 has been raised for PC Laura Jew, who was a neighbourhood officer based in Sandwell, before she died aged 34 last month.

The author of the Gofundme page, Aisha Parveen, says the money will go to PC Jew's three children, along with a memorial and the charity Cancer Research UK.

Aisha said: "Laura will be remembered as a brave and passionate officer as well as a loving mum, daughter, sister, girlfriend and friend to many.

"Whether it was in her roles as a PCSO or PC, she always put the public first."

PC Jew, from Rowley Regis, worked for West Midlands Police for 13 years. She began her career as a PCSO in 2008, based in Sandwell, before progressing to become a police officer in 2014, working in Birmingham city centre.

She recently returned to the Sandwell patch, working with the Rowley Regis neighbourhood team.

Two years ago she featured in a BBC programme about the dangers officers face on the frontline, having had her wrist broken by an offender during one incident.

Members of the public have offered their support on the fundraising page for PC Jew's family, with Harry Clarke writing: "Laura was an amazing lady and she will be terribly missed."

Andrew Hedge added: "So, so sad. Thinking of you and your family at this awful time."

Tributes have also been led by her former colleagues.

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, head of Sandwell Police, said: "We’re all very sorry to hear of the death of Pc Laura Jew following a two-year battle with cancer.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Laura’s family at this sad time. We’re providing all the support we can for them.

"Laura will be remembered as a brave and passionate officer. Whether it was in her roles as a PCSO or Pc, she always put the public first."