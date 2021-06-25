100th birthday celebrations for Bearwood care home resident Annie

Annie Blenkey with friends, family and staff at Bearwood Nursing Home COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 23/06/2021 Annie Blenkey, care home resident, is turning 100 today. She lives at Bearwood Nursing Home. Pictured with family,friends and staff....

Annie Blenkey received flowers, a cake and dozens of cards including a special one from the Queen.

Bobby Zil-e-Huma, activities co-ordinator at Bearwood Nursing Home said: “Annie is delighted with the cards and flowers she received – she had a lovely day.

“We were very pleased her family came together for her birthday and in the afternoon everybody gathered to sing ‘happy birthday’ to her.”

Annie was born in West Bromwich on June 23, 1921 to William and Elsie Bibb. She was one of nine children, lived in Cooper Street and attended Beeches Road School.

She was introduced by her brother, Ted, to her late husband, Jack who had relocated to West Bromwich from Yorkshire in search of work.

Together they had three sons – John, Tony and Barry, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Annie, who was a factory worker “was very good with her hands” and proficient at sewing, knitting and crochet.

She also enjoyed travelling to Ireland to visit family.

Sister-in-law Ros Bibb said Annie had lived at Bearwood Nursing Home in Bearwood Road for four years.