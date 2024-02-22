Council 'planning safety improvements' at busy 'danger' junction

A group of concerned parents recently relaunched a campaign to improve safety for pedestrians crossing Oldswinford Cross where the Hagley Road meets the top of Glasshouse Hill and Heath Lane in Stourbridge.

Currently there is no pedestrian crossing there.

Campaigners have called on Dudley Council to review the crossing and consider making improvements, claiming there have been at least two serious accidents in the last four months.

Dudley Council bosses have said that designs are now being drawn up to upgrade Oldswinford Cross in order to provide a 'pedestrian phase' and could be installed in 2024/25 subject to cost and support from the local community.