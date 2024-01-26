Watch: Look inside new B&M store open in Stourbridge's old Wilko shop

The discount retailer opened the shop on the High Street on Thursday to the joy of shoppers.

The new store has opened at the site of the former Wilko – which fell into administration in August – with a fresh new look.

And it was representatives from Black Country Foodbank, a charity which helps vulnerable individuals and families in crisis, who were tasked with the grand unveiling.

Alongside taking centre stage for the opening, the charity was also awarded £250 in B&M vouchers.

Staff member Chloe McKinney gives customer Georgina Cross a hug

Store manager Paul Bamford said: "It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

"A big thank you to the team at the Black Country Foodbank who helped us open the store. We hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do."

It was all smiles on opening day from area manager Rachel Stokes and store manager Paul Bamford

Resident Pauline Hooper was one of the first in line upon the store's opening.

Speaking to the Express & Star, she said: "It is great to have B&M in Stourbridge. I like to shop here and I usually have to travel to get to it so that is really good.

"Hopefully the town will use it and it will be well supported."

The new store has opened where Wilko once stood

Fellow shopper Georgina Cross said it was "great" to see the store open in the town, adding she plans to be a regular customer.

Customers visiting the shop can browse a wide range of branded groceries with a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, toys, gifts and DIY essentials also on offer.