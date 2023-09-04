Bruce Pearson was treated to a trip to the Stourbridge dressing room before his move to Cornwall. Image: Stourbridge FC

Bruce Pearson from Oldswinford was present at Stourbridge's away game in the FA Cup first qualifying round at Long Eaton on Saturday, a week before he moves to Cornwall for a new job.

The long standing supporter saw them win 3-1 to progress into the next round and was then led into the dressing room by club officials and serenaded by the squad as well as being doused with water.

A video of the singing was posted on the Stourbridge FC Facebook page where supporters posted well wishes. Al Ashmore said: "Top draw that. Good luck in Cornwall Brucey" and George Hoy said: "Brilliant. Great respect from the team to Brucey."

Stourbridge's assistant manager Stuart Pierpoint said: "This is a guy who is well known and loved by all the supporters, officials and players of the club.

"He has put his money into following us home and away for many years and win, lose or draw has always supported the club and enjoyed his football.

"Bruce is the essence of what non league football is all about and will be missed but we hope he will come back and visit us and watch a game in the future."

It's not the first time Mr Pearson has been in the spotlight – he appeared on BBC Television when the Football Focus cameras visited their ground before an FA Cup first round game with Eastleigh three years ago.