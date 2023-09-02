Father's warning over social media payments after daughter spends £4,000 without realising

Mike Holden from Stourbridge has urged parents to check safety measures and put in controls on sites such as TikTok after his daughter Grace managed to spend more than £4,000 coins on the video-sharing app via Apple Pay.
The father of a woman with special needs has asked for people to be more cautious around paying for items on social media after his daughter spent thousands of pounds on TikTok.
