Three people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stourbridge

The incident took place on Hagley Road. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision on Hagley Road at around 12.08pm.

Upon arrival, ambulance crew discovered three patients including an elderly woman, a second woman and a teenage girl.

All three were assessed and believed to have sustained "potentially serious" injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

They were treated at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.

