Three people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stourbridge

Three people have been taken to hospital with "potentially serious" injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Stourbridge.

The incident took place on Hagley Road. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision on Hagley Road at around 12.08pm.

Upon arrival, ambulance crew discovered three patients including an elderly woman, a second woman and a teenage girl.

All three were assessed and believed to have sustained "potentially serious" injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

They were treated at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.08pm to a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Hagley Road, Stourbridge.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found three patients, an elderly woman, a woman and a teenage girl.

"All three were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

"They received treatment at the scene and were conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."

