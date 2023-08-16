Roadside tributes left after pedestrian struck by lorry in Stourbridge

The collision took place on Hungary Hill, at its junction with Birmingham Street, at around 10am on Monday.
A woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene to aid police with their enquiries.
Flowers can now be seen at the site of the fatal crash which rocked the community, with residents having labelled the junction as "dangerous".
A note that can be seen attached to the bouquet reads: "With deepest sympathy, from number four. God bless."
West Midlands Police has urged anyone who saw what happened to contact the Serious Collision Investigation unit on Live Chat or by emailing SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 1143 of August 14.