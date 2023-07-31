Man taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after Amblecote collision

The collision occurred on the High Street in Amblecote, Stourbridge. Photo: Google.

It happened on High Street just after 10.30pm on Sunday and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital and the female driver was discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on High Street in Amblecote, Stourbridge just after 10.30pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a consultant paramedic and MERIT trauma doctor were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a man, was treated by ambulance crews for potentially serious injuries and taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.