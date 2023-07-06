Stourbridge Junction's George the cat urges people to back petition to keep railway station ticket offices open

George the Stourbridge Junction Station Cat

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals yesterday which could lead to nearly all offices in England being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

It said moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses would "modernise customer service".

The ticket office at Stourbridge Junction, which is also home to George the Station Cat, is one of those under threat.

A consultation has been launched with people asked to give their views by July 26.

The online petition, which has been signed by more than 9,000 people, calls on the government to 'require train operators keep ticket offices and platform staff at train stations'.

The latest message posted on George, The Stourbridge Station Cat's Facebook page says: "Calling all Hoomans, could I please borrow a moment of your time to help my fellow hoomans keep their jobs they do love and cherish, all I’m asking is for you to add quick name add and address and confirmation email to a .gov petition …love George."

West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast, which manage ticket offices at stations in Birmingham, Staffordshire and the Black Country, have both launched public consultations over the proposed changes, but there are already fears the move could lead to job losses and put some vulnerable passengers off train travel.

The companies, alongside other train operators in England, say they are proposing to bring employees out from behind ticket office windows to be closer to customers as many passengers are choosing to book online or use self-service ticket machines.

Under the plans, over the next three years West Midlands Railway is proposing to close tickets offices at Bescot Stadium; Coseley; Dudley Port; Hagley; Kidderminster; Lichfield City; Lichfield Trent Valley; Rowley Regis; Shenstone; Smethwick Rolfe Street; Smethwick Galton Bridge; Stourbridge Town; Tipton; Tame Bridge Parkway, Sandwell & Dudley, and Stourbridge Junction.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast plans to close ticket office windows at Stafford railway station, Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International stations.

West Midlands Railway would retain six hub stations across the network – Birmingham Snow Hill, Sutton Coldfield, University, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Worcester Foregate Street, where staff would be on hand on platforms and concourses to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs.

Mobile teams would move between stations, offering extra help where needed.

Plans also include upgrading ticket vending machines, giving staff hand-held devices and new customer help points.

The petition can be signed here