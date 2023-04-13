Notification Settings

Train services disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge between Stourbridge and Birmingham

By Emma Walker

Train services have been disrupted between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction due a vehicle crashing into a bridge.

Services have been altered due to the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction some lines are blocked."

For more information visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#snow-hill

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

