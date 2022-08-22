Emergency services unable to save man after fall from building

A man was pronounced dead after falling from a building on Green Street in Stourbridge. Photo: Google Street Map

Police and Ambulance crews were called to the scene on Green Street in Stourbridge on Saturday after reports of the man falling from a building just before 7pm.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic arrived at the scene and gave the man advanced life support, but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Midlands Police have said that his death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.52pm on Saturday to reports of an incident on Green Street in Stourbridge.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

"Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition. Crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Despite their best efforts, it unfortunately became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a man fell from a building in Green Street, Stourbridge, just before 7pm on Saturday (20 August).

"He was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards.