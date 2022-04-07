Glass museum ready to open its doors to public

The museum features a wide range of displays and exhibitions

The brand new Stourbridge Glass Museum is set to welcome its first visitors this weekend, when the attraction launches at 10am on Saturday, April 9.

The culmination of 12 years’ planning and development, the Museum has been designed to engage and inform all ages with a range of displays, storytelling and interactive technology.

Key attractions include 2.5D digital animations and audio which take visitors back in time 200 years to a Stourbridge glass works, hundreds of pieces from the 17th century onward from the globally significant Stourbridge Glass Collection, and live glass making by leading artist Allister Malcolm and his team.

Museum Director Ollie Buckley said: “It’s hard to believe the moment of opening is upon us after so many years of work developing the Museum. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at Stourbridge Glass Museum and I’m confident visitors both young and old will thoroughly enjoy learning about the history of glass making and admire the different pieces on display.

“For example, you’ll be able to sit in a real glass maker’s chair and watch cinematic footage of the process of making a piece of glass art.

"We also have immersive animations designed to take you back in time to when glass was produced inside a cone - those iconic buildings that once defined the Stourbridge skyline.

"On top of this, you’ll have a chance to create your own glass designs using digital interactive screens before emailing your finished masterpiece to yourself or a friend.

"Whether you’re from Stourbridge or further afield, the Museum represents important local and national history and is something in which we can all take pride, offering something for everyone."

The Dudley Council collection, along with some items generously loaned by the public, will also be housed in the new museum thanks to the work of the British Glass Foundation and its partners.

The collection used to be housed at Broadfield House Glass Museum in Kingswinford, and represents an amazing collection of 18th, 19th and 20th century glass.

With several thousand items, it features pieces from every major period of glass production in the country, including a comprehensive selection of cameo glass, the speciality of the Stourbridge factories at the end of the 19th century

The collection, while still owned by the council is now in the care of the new Stourbridge Glass Museum as part of a 125 year transfer, and will be back on display for both previous visitors to the collection and a new generation of museum goers.

In addition to telling the history of glass making, visitors will also be able to view contemporary glass art exhibitions.

The inaugural display - titled Journeys and Horizons - has been created by internationally renowned artist and scholar Vanessa Cutler. Each piece takes inspiration from Vanessa’s daily walks during lockdown and represents arriving at new beginnings, making it a fitting theme for both the new Museum and the current turbulent times.

Stourbridge Glass Museum opens to the public at 10am on Saturday, April 9 and tickets can be purchased onsite at a cost of £4 per adult and £2 for children aged four to 17.