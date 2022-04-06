Police outside St James Church in Wollaston. Photo: Black Country Radio

Peter Marsden, aged 57, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Monday evening in a car park in Enville Street, Wollaston.

Marsden has now been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of possessing an imitation firearm, police said.

It follows four armed robberies: at a home in Enville Street on March 1, at Spar on Bridgnorth Road on March 29, at Tesco Express on Hagley Road on March 30 and at Sainsbury's in High Street, Stourbridge, on the same day.