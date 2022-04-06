Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with robbery and possession of imitation firearm over armed robberies in Wollaston

By Thomas ParkesStourbridgePublished:

A man has been charged with four counts of robbery and possessing an imitation firearm after a spate of armed robberies.

Police outside St James Church in Wollaston. Photo: Black Country Radio
Police outside St James Church in Wollaston. Photo: Black Country Radio

Peter Marsden, aged 57, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Monday evening in a car park in Enville Street, Wollaston.

Marsden has now been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of possessing an imitation firearm, police said.

It follows four armed robberies: at a home in Enville Street on March 1, at Spar on Bridgnorth Road on March 29, at Tesco Express on Hagley Road on March 30 and at Sainsbury's in High Street, Stourbridge, on the same day.

Marsden, of Enville Street, Wollaston,, was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday. A second man, aged 33, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and remained in custody as of Wednesday

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News