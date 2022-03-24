Football stars returning to pitch to raise money for Black Country hospice

Matt Murray and Gary Hackett, front, with Mark Naylor, Matt Webb and Andy Pountney

The Stourbridge Old Boys v West Midlands All Stars match will kick off on April 3 to raise money for the Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge.

Past and present football players including Wolves's Matt Murray and Albion's Taylor Gardner-Hickman will play in the charity match at the Stourbridge FC football ground.

Mary Stevens Hospice's head of fundraising, Amanda Bowen, said: "We've done this every year since 2016 but haven't been able to do it for the last two years because of the pandemic, so we're glad to be out again.

"We raise £3.5 million every year to keep the hospice doors open - 18 per cent of this is given by the government but the rest is from fundraising and local businesses.

"Because there were no events during the pandemic, our finances really took a hit. But our Christmas events last year were really well supported and the charity football match is always well-supported."

The annual charity match, which has so far raised over £65,000 for the hospice, was the brainchild of Amanda, Aston Villa goalkeeping coach Mark Naylor, and footballer Matt Webb, in memory of Matt's mum, Jane Webb.

Stourbridge Old Boys and West Midlands All Stars will compete for the Jane Webb Memorial Trophy on April 3, although Stourbridge is yet to manage a win.

The match kicks off at 2pm after a mascot race at 1pm, while face painting and stalls will entertain the whole family.

Memorabilia will be on sale for attendees and an auction of signed memorabilia will take place in the clubhouse after the match.

Up for auction are a signed shirt by Jude Bellingham who plays for Borussia Dortmund and the England national team - and is also from Stourbridge.

People can also bid on a hand-drawn portrait of Steven Gerrard, signed by the Aston Villa manager himself.

The match takes place at the the War Memorial Athletic Ground on Amblecote High Street.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for senior citizens and juniors aged 13 or over, and free for children 12 and under.