Cash boost for Stourbridge hospice

By Sue SmithStourbridgePublished:

A specialist insurer has donated £1,000 to The Mary Stevens Hospice after it was named as one of six in the West Midlands to receive funds from a 12 Days of Giving campaign.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/01/2022..Pics at Stourbridge at The Mary Stevens Hospice of: Alex Winstanley (Grants & Foundation Manager) and Jemma Mondon (Finance Controller). Celebrating after getting a donation from Insurer Ecclesiastical. after local residents were asked to nominate where the money should go..
As many as 5,847 people nominated 295 good causes close to their hearts to receive a share of £120,000 as part of the specialist insurer Ecclesiastical's campaign.

Alex Winstanley, trusts and foundations manager at the Stourbridge-based hospice, said: "We provide palliative and end-of-life care for patients living with life-limiting illnesses, ensuring that they live as actively and comfortably as possible.

"We also support their loved ones with spiritual, emotional and bereavement support.

"The hospice cares for up to 250 patients every year in our ten-bed In-Patient Unit where people are admitted for respite care symptom control or for end-of-live care.

"Our Day Services Unit provides care and support for up to 25 patients each day.

"These care and services are provided free-of-charge to all those who need it.

"We rely on the local community and charitable trusts to raise more than 80 per cent of our annual running costs of around £3.2 million every year.

"We are thrilled to receive this donation from the Ecclesiastical 12 Days of Giving campaign.

"Hospice care is extraordinary and makes an enormous difference to the lives of those we can help.

"These donations help ensure we are here for our communities when they need us most, providing vital support for people with incurable or life-limiting illnesses, their loved ones and carers."

By Sue Smith

Reporter

