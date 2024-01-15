Two cars seized by police in separate incidents

The officers from Brierley Hill Police worked over the weekend to recover a stolen car and seize another one found to have no insurance or valid MOT.

The first incident on Saturday saw officers block a car in the car park of Asda in Sedgley after finding it was a stolen car which had been linked to several thefts.

The officers detained the occupants and found through checks that the driver was wanted on warrant, so was subsequently taken into custody, with the car being recovered and returned to its owner.

The car was blocked in and the driver detained by police. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we saw this stolen car which was linked to several thefts.

"We blocked the car in and detained the occupants.

"Checks revealed the driver was already wanted on warrant and he is now in custody, with the car recovered to be returned to the owner."

The Jaguar was seized by police. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The second incident on Sunday saw a Jaguar stopped by officers as checks found the car to have no insurance.

Further checks also found the car had no MOT, so the driver was reported for both offences and the car seized by police.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "A vehicle that came to our attention for having no insurance was stopped by officers from Brierley Hill Team 3 today.

"Checks revealed there was indeed no insurance and also no valid MOT.

"Driver has been reported and vehicle recovered."