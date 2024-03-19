'We're all so proud' – Good Samaritan, 13, returns three-year-old's lost birthday money

Alex Solomon, 13, who lives in Wolverhampton, was walking back from getting his haircut at a barber shop on Sedgley High Street on Monday, March 11, when he saw Hannah Murtagh accidentally drop around £70 on the floor while sorting through her bag.

Hannah said that the money was actually her son's birthday money, which she was taking to the bank

Seeing the woman drop the money, which was made up of £10 and £20 notes, Alex quickly sprung into action, grabbing the cash before chasing after Hannah to return the lost funds to her.

As it turns out, the money was for her own son's third birthday, which she was on the way to deposit in the bank when it was dropped.

Talking about the events, Hannah said: "I was going to put the money into his bank account and I dropped it in a massive rush. Alex chased me up the street and returned every penny back to me.