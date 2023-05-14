Sedgley Ex-Serviceman's Club unveils new life-saving defibrillator

Club staff Graeme Lewis, Jackie Blakeway and Wendy Williams with the new machine

The staff and members at the club raised the money for the new life-machine in Bill Farmer's honour.

Bill Farmer died in 2021 and there have been race nights and other fundraisers to get the money for the defibrillator which has been installed outside the club.

Ian Dallaway, from the club, said: "We always thought if there had been a defibrillator in the club at the time then something could have been done for Bill.

"Although the air ambulance and ambulances came perhaps if we had a defibrillator on site it could have made a difference."

Members dug deep and raised the money needed for the machine and the secure case which it is fixed to the wall in.

Ian added: "But we raised the money needed and brought the machine, we installed it this weekend and it is outside the club so if members of the public need to use it they can."

The club, at The Walk, Sedgley, has a variety of events including live music and bingo.

The British Heart Foundation has helped increase the number of defibrillators across the UK.