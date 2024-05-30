Sophie is a Wolves Magic Moments winner

The scheme has been creating fantastic memories for Wolves supporters since the start of the 2022-2023 football season.

For the latest Magic Moments, the Tipton reached out to its Junior Wolves account savers with the opportunity to win a Wolves first team shirt for the 2023-2024 season, signed by all the players.

The young savers were invited to complete a Wolves Wordsearch and answer ‘If you could be any footballer for the day, who you choose and what would you do?’

The lucky winner, chosen by a panel of judges was 12-year-old Sophie Jones from Sedgley who entered wit: "If I had to pick it would be Sophie Bramford as she has the same name as me and we both play the same position as me in football – midfield! I would take her to the fair so we could go on fun rides together. After, we would go to the park and play football.’’

Emma Gibbons from The Tipton, said: “We’re so pleased to announce Sophie as the winner of the competition. We received some great entries, which made it challenging to pick a winner. Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition."