Sophie is a Wolves Magic Moments winner
As part of the continuing partnership between The Tipton and Coseley Building Society and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the society has once again joined forces with Wolves to deliver ‘Magic Moments’ to deserving supporters.
The scheme has been creating fantastic memories for Wolves supporters since the start of the 2022-2023 football season.
For the latest Magic Moments, the Tipton reached out to its Junior Wolves account savers with the opportunity to win a Wolves first team shirt for the 2023-2024 season, signed by all the players.
The young savers were invited to complete a Wolves Wordsearch and answer ‘If you could be any footballer for the day, who you choose and what would you do?’
The lucky winner, chosen by a panel of judges was 12-year-old Sophie Jones from Sedgley who entered wit: "If I had to pick it would be Sophie Bramford as she has the same name as me and we both play the same position as me in football – midfield! I would take her to the fair so we could go on fun rides together. After, we would go to the park and play football.’’
Emma Gibbons from The Tipton, said: “We’re so pleased to announce Sophie as the winner of the competition. We received some great entries, which made it challenging to pick a winner. Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition."