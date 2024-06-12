Tributes for 'caring' former headteacher who instilled decency into his many pupils

Ken Thomas, who died aged 81 this week, was the headteacher of Cotwall End Primary School from 1978 until 2003.

Welshman Mr Thomas had "golden rule" to repeatedly told every pupil he taught - treat others as you would want to be treated yourself and TEAM - Together Everyone Achieves More.

Ken's daughter Sarah Thom led the tributes, she said: "He was the most brilliant and supportive father, grandfather, uncle anyone could have wished for. An amazing husband to our mom Angela, and partner these last years to Jan. A much-loved, respected (award-winning no less) headteacher of Cotwall End Primary School (from 1978 til 2003) who inspired so many lives.

"A genuinely kind and considerate human-being, with the strongest of spirits, who served his family and community for many years. We feel very privileged to have had him as our Dad - and long into our adult lives to boot.

"We are devastated and we will miss him hugely, but we aim to carry everything he stood for in our hearts & minds as we go forward."

Former colleague Bev Bryant said: "There are so many happy memories of working with Ken at Cotwall End. We enjoyed reminiscing together recently; his memory for detail just incredible.

"Such a caring gentleman, always interested in the person and he knew every child in his school. He was the best Headteacher. I had the best job working for him…. And I can hear him say, with a wry smile, that he was ‘two years younger than Cliff Richard’."

Michele Darlington said: "I am so sad to hear this news. Mr Thomas was an exemplary Head teacher. His understanding of the needs of children made Cotwall End school and created several generations of children who are contributing massively to the local area and further afield. Bless you Mr Thomas you were a treasure."

Nikki Wagstaff added: "Such a sad loss. I shall remember him with fondness. Gave me my first job in education. He knew every child’s name in the school and it was a pleasure to work under his leadership."

Alex Wilkes added: " Ken Thomas was a great man who had a great influence on so many lives and was so well respected. He was my primary school head teacher back in the 1990s and my mom carried on her work as a TA at Cotwall End for many years after I left, always respected him and still have many great memories of him."