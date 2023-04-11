Road shut and buses diverted after crash in Sedgley

The A459 Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, was blocked both ways around the junction with The Vista after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
National Express West Midlands Route 1 bus service was diverted in both directions to avoid the incident.
The road was open again by 6.15pm.
⚠️ Service Disruption ⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) April 11, 2023
The emergency service agencies have been contacted for comment.