Road shut and buses diverted after crash in Sedgley

By Daniel Walton

Traffic was diverted after a crash blocked a road in Sedgley on Tuesday.

The A459 Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, was blocked both ways around the junction with The Vista after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

National Express West Midlands Route 1 bus service was diverted in both directions to avoid the incident.

The road was open again by 6.15pm.

The emergency service agencies have been contacted for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

