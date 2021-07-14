Large paddock for dogs to run around safely in launched at Sedgley animal sanctuary

Lydia Parker, of Wednesbury, at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary with her dog Toby

The space at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, Catholic Lane, allows people to let their dogs off the leash and let them run around.

It has six-foot high fences – meaning the pets can't escape – and was launched following feedback after the sanctuary's dog shows.

Neil Swann, director of the animal sanctuary, said: "It's an enclosed paddock where people can let their dogs off the lead safely – it's got six-foot high fences, so the dog can't get out.

"It's about a third of an acre which is a lot bigger than your average garden and people can book it on our website for a small fee. We wanted people to have somewhere to go go where they can bring their dog with them, not leave them at home or in a hot car.

"The idea is that it's an extra something for visitors – and it's good for dogs who don't have a good recall, or nervous dogs, or just families who want to spend time with their dogs."

Mr Swann said they had been working to make the sanctuary, which is not a dog rescue, dog-friendly to ensure visitors are able to bring their pet along – and they have been running annual dog shows, except for last year when it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

He said the paddock idea was "so popular" with visitors they decided to turn over the space, which they didn't use very much, to offer for people in exchange for a small fee – in order to bring in some money after the impact of the virus and lockdown.

The space is large enough for six dogs at any one time, with the majority of people booking the space with family and friends – with their dogs being able to mix in a safe environment off the leash.

Mr Swann, who also said the space was safe amid rising cases of dog thefts, said each weekend has been fully booked so far – and the paddock is around 80 per cent occupied during the week.

He added: "All the money we do make goes back into the sanctuary to look after all our other animals – this is an extra way for people to help us look after the animals."