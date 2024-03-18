We visited one of the Black Country's most famous pubs that sells award-winning beer

The Beacon Hotel in Sedgley is a pub that meets all three parts of the criteria, with the 19th century inn a landmark in the village.

Built in the 1850s, the Beacon has been a place for a good pint since then, several of which are brewed in the adjacent Sarah Hughes Brewery and sold in great volume behind the bar.

To get a better idea of what a pub like this is like and why it holds the appeal it does, it's worth going inside and seeing what makes it tick, as well as trying the goods it provides. So, I made a trip to the pub on a Thursday lunchtime.

The Beacon Hotel in Sedgley. Photo: Bob Greaves

Upon arriving at the pub, you're struck by the size of the place which gives the look of an old-fashioned smaller house but, upon entering the car park, it suddenly spreads out into a lengthy building with plenty of areas for people to sit in.

Entering the Beacon, you're instantly caught by the smell of pork scratchings and the instant warmth of the pub in the main walkway, with sounds of conversations coming from each of the three rooms surrounding the bar and the larger back room near the beer garden.