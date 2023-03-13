Give and take and fun holidays secret for Sheila and Anthony's 60th year together

The couple have enjoyed holidays and crown green bowls together

Sheila and Anthony Price from Netherton have been celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary with celebrations with their family, including a family meal on Saturday, and also receiving a letter off King Charles III.

The couple first met at 79-year-old Sheila's place of work TW Lynch in Blackheath in 1962 when the 84-year-old Anthony was on leave from National Service and, as Sheila puts it, it was love at first sight.

She said: "He walked in one day while I was at work, wearing his uniform, and I think we both looked at each other and fell for each other straight away, particularly as I like a man in uniform.

"We courted for a bit and then decided to get married as I think we both realised that we wanted to do that."

Sheila and Anthony Price are pictured on their wedding day in 1963

The couple were married a Dudley Registry Office on March 10, 1963 and, while they couldn't afford to go on Honeymoon as they couldn't afford, Sheila said they enjoyed a week off work to celebrate.

The couple have since remained in Netherton since they got married, having two children in Mark and Debbie, and both worked at TW Lynch in different roles over the years.

Ms Price said they also enjoyed their trips away with the family, taking their children to different parts of the country, and had enjoyed their different hobbies.

She said: "We used to love taking the children to Bream Sands in the caravan and then when they grew up, we fell in love with the Isle of Wight.

"For hobbies, Anthony has always sung in pubs and used to be the compere for a lot of events, then we both ended up taking up crown green bowls, which we both love doing.