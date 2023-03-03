Notification Settings

Man seriously injured in Dudley 'attempted murder' just before Christmas

By Thomas Parkes

An appeal has been made after a man suffered serious injuries in Dudley just before Christmas in an incident being treated as attempted murder.

St John's Street. Photo: Google
The man, aged 56, was taken to hospital after he was injured during disorder on St John's Street, near the junction with Raybould's Fold in Netherton.

It happened on December 23 at around 11.30pm with officers now releasing an appeal – including to people in Ella's Bar on Halesowen Road.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from Force CID at Wolverhampton, said: "The man has been left with serious injuries and we are keen to understand exactly what has happened.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to us please get in touch.”

Anyone who was in Ella's Bar on the same evening, or anyone who witnessed any disorder on Halesowen Road, St John's Street, Raybould's Fold or Halton Street have been urged to come forward.

People should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via live chat on the force's website quoting log 4518 of December 23.

People can also submit new information including photo and video evidence via a new portal set up by police. Visit mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L82-PO1

