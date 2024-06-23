'Do the decent thing and return them': Police appeal to thieves who stole school minibuses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has re-shared images of the two minibuses, which were stolen from Summerhill School in Kingswinford at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 16.

The force said it is believed that the intruders forced their way through the gates to the school before making off with the two white Citroen buses, which are worth around £40,000 each.

The buses were specially adapted to accommodate disabled pupils at the school and were used everyday to take youngsters on trips, to sporting fixtures and help out in the community, including taking goods to nearby food banks.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re asking for help to find two minibuses which were stolen from a school in Kingswinford, Dudley, last weekend.

"It’s understood that intruders forced their way through gates into the grounds of Summerhill School, Lodge Lane, before making off with the vehicles at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 16.

"Both vehicles are white Citroen vans and they have the school’s branding on them as pictured, although it is possible this livery may have been removed or painted over."

The Express & Star previously reported that the buses were worth around £40,000 each, and the thefts mean pupils may miss out on trips.

Neighbourhood Policing Manager Inspector Sarah Smyth said: “Vehicle theft causes upset and inconvenience to people but it’s particularly unfair for a school to be targeted in this way.

“The minibuses are used to take staff and pupils on field trips, and to events and other extra-curricular activities.

"The school needs these vehicles and it will cost them time and money to replace them.

“We’d urge whoever took the minibuses to do the decent thing by owning up, coming forward and returning them.

"But we’re asking for anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact us on 101, or via Live Chat on our website, and quote crime reference 20/589852/24.”

Summerhill School also put an appeal on Facebook, urging anyone who saw the minibuses to get in contact the police or the school on 01384 816165 or by email at info@summerhill.dudley.sch.uk.