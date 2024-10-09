Vandals destroy Dudley village flower group's beautiful displays - and then one owns up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wall Heath in Bloom issued an appeal for information after a vandalism incident last week where their competition flowers were destroyed on October 2.

However, in a turn of events, the group have announced that a man involved in the incident reached out to the group, offering a donation to 'help put the damage right'.

In a picture, posted on the Wall Heath in Bloom group's Facebook page, flowers could be seen splayed across the road after being dragged out of their planters.

A spokesperson for the group wrote: "Hours of work and local peoples money.

"We can confidently say that this happened between 6pm and 3am. Eye witness reports a large group of middle aged men behaving badly in the area at around 12.30am."

Wall Heath in Bloom makes strives to make their community as pretty as possible by planting flowers in the area

The group updated: "Final update. The person responsible owned up and made a sizeable donation to put the damage right."

More than 50 people took to the post to share their upset at the incident, with many offering their support to the group.

Facebook user Rachael Meredith, said: "It's okay, I am a litter picker and Bloomer myself.

"I know from first hand experience the hard work that goes into keeping the displays looking well tendered. It's dedicated hard graft."

Another said they are 'devastated' at the senseless vandalism, telling the group 'not to give up'.

Jennifer Allen wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated. Not a day goes by that we don't comment on how wonderful our village looks.

"Please don't give up, we will all support you Wall Heath in Bloom."