Pub reopens after dead mice and 'fresh' droppings found - owner now confident it's clean

Food hygiene inspectors from Dudley Council forced The Cottage Inn on High Street to close its doors after the popular Kingswinford pub was found to have an ongoing pest problem, grease and grime, and multiple holes in walls, floors, and stairs.

A report by a health inspector that visited the pub on October 3 said they found three dead mice in total.

It read: "A dead mouse was found on the floor beneath the sink unit in the kitchen and two dead mice were found in the boiler/pipe room located on the ground floor adjacent the seating area."