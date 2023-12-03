Man punched as he tries to stop early hours ram raid at Boots in Kingswinford

The dramatic early morning raid is being investigated by West Midlands Police, which put out an appeal to the public for information after the Boots store on Market Street in Kingswinford was ram raided in the early hours of Saturday.

It's believed that a van reversed into the front of the store at around 2am and a number of people then stole stock from the shop.

A passerby who tried to intervene was punched, but managed to call the police as the gang drove away.

Officers from West Midlands Police are now carrying out CCTV and other enquiries into the raid and have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a ram raid at Boots on Market Street in Kingswinford just before 2am.

"It's believed stock was stolen from the shop after a van was reversed into the front of the store.

"A passing member of the public who tried to intervene was punched, before the gang drove away.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat quoting 20/1044195/23."

Former Kingswinford councillor and community leader Shaz Saleem took to social media to voice his sadness at the raid and to confirm he was making his own enquiries into the incident.

He said: "Terrible news about Boots Kingswinford being raided early hours of this morning.

"I have spoken to the local neighbourhood police team who have asked for any information to please contact 101.

"I have requested more police presence but its important we let the police do their work.

"I would also like to thank the gentleman who was on site and did everything he could to scare them off and also called the police."