Woman who was told she 'wouldn't amount to anything' celebrates her second book

A Black Country woman who was told by a careers advisor when she was in school that she "wouldn't amount to anything" has written her second book.

Annie has written her second book aimed at those studying early years education Annie Pendrey, from Kingswinford, spent a year writing and researching for her latest book, Reflection and Reflective Spaces in the Early Years: A Guide for Students and Practitioners.