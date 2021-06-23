Kingswinford school pupils organise collection to help others

Two pupils from Maidensbridge Primary School, Kingswinford, decided to give back by raising funds and donations for Brierley Hill Babybank. Pictured presenting to Maz Page are Findlay Shaw, left, and Joseph Murphy both aged eight Two pupils from Maidensbridge Primary School, Kingswinford, decided to give back by raising funds and donations for Brierley Hill Babybank. Pictured presenting to Maz Page are Findlay Shaw, left, and Joseph Murphy both aged eight Two pupils from Maidensbridge Primary School, Kingswinford, decided to give back by raising funds and donations for Brierley Hill Babybank.Pictured presenting to Maz Page left, Findlay Shaw and Joseph Murphy both aged eight.

Findlay Shaw and Joseph Murphy of Maidensbridge Primary School in Kingswinford decided to help others.

They encouraged classmates and their families to donate items for Brierley Hill Baby Bank and Leslie's Care Packages for the homeless.

After discussing their plans and obtaining permission from headteacher Katie Thomas, the two boys devised a letter which was sent out electronically to parents.

They also created video clips which were sent online through the virtual assembly held once a week.

During a special presentation the boys handed over the donations.

Maz Page, the 41-year-old founder and chairman of Brierley Hill Baby Bank said: "We have been presented with a car load of nappies, wipes, toys, blankets and clothing.

"The donations will help support as many as 50 families from the Dudley Borough and a small part of Sandwell for about one month.

"We provide items to help families with youngsters up to two years old and aim to relieve poverty an provide essential goods through referrals.

"It is amazing what these two young people have done, as, not only have they helped others but they have created a ripple effect and encouraged other pupils at the school to think about those less fortunate than themselves.

"We have never had children of this age helping in this way and inspiring others to help charitable causes.

"The items donated will not only help families but also help avoid things going to landfill."

Headteacher Katie Thomas said: "The school has 199 pupils aged from four to 11 years old and we are all very proud of the two boys.

"They have inspired our community and worked very hard to help the charities.