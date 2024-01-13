Tributes paid to legendary former football manager who took Black Country team to Wembley

News of Paddy Page's death came yesterday and the tribute will be held before the kick off of the Southern League game at home to Needham Market. He would have been 84 today.

A former Aston Villa and Kidderminster Harriers player, Mr Page came to Halesowen Town in 1970 and made over 100 appearances as a player before taking over as manager in the 1978-79 season.

He led The Yeltz to three FA Vase Wembley finals between 1982 and 1986, winning two of them, and also got the club to the first round proper in the 1985-86 season.

A tribute on the official Halesowen Town website read: "He won many trophies and of course we must not forget him being instrumental in helping with the floodlights.

"A wonderful man quiet and unassuming, it is thanks to Paddy and that, team that we all have at this wonderful club."