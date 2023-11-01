Volunteers at Halesowen's dementia cafe given award by Mayor of Dudley

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard presented Claire and Aaron Cooper a volunteering award at the cafe, which is at Malt Mill Lane Community Lounge.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley was delighted the cafe's work has been recognised.

He said: "The work of Claire and Aaron do is wonderful. The award they won was the 'Are You OK' award nominated through the Dudley CVS awards.

"They assist in helping run the Reminiscence Cafe, also the men's and women's mental health group. Without locals like these two, many local community groups would not happen."

He added: "It's more than just a cafe; it's a place to connect with others who understand your journey while enjoying a friendly chat over a comforting cuppa.

"As Alzheimer's continues to impact our community, our cafe provides a haven where those affected by this illness, along with their families and caregivers, can come together to share experiences and seek guidance."

Mayor of Dudley Andrea Goddard, Claire and Aaron Cooper, Tom Stanton, Councillor Stuart Henley and Mayors Consort Councillor James Clinton..

He added: "The cafe isn't just about conversation; it's about creating an enriching experience. We offer entertainment, expert advice from visiting partner groups, and more."

Aaron and Claire were inspired to work with people with dementia after Claire's mother, who loves the cafe, was diagnosed with dementia.

Musicians regularly perform at the cafe, including Tom Stanton whose music helps bring back memories for his audience.

Councillor Henley added: "We'd like to express our gratitude for our volunteers and musicians. They bring the power of music and their time to aid those on their journey with Dementia. Without these volunteers, many of these essential groups might not even exist. Thank you for your outstanding contributions."

Mayor Goddard chatted to volunteers, cafe visitors and musician Tom Stanton whose music helps bring back memories. She presented Claire and Aaron with the award to applause by everyone present.

She said: "I presented this lovely couple with their award for outstanding work for the community.

"They run a reminiscence cafe for those with dementia and what amazing job they do. It was nice to get involved."