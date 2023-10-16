Plan to build new Halesowen Asda and Starbucks drive-thru is 'accident waiting to happen'

By Lauren HillHalesowen

A plan to build a local Asda and Starbucks drive-thru has not been met well by residents, who fear it’s an “accident waiting to happen.”

The site of the Asda Local and Starbucks drive-thru. Photo: Google
A planning application submitted to Dudley Council on September 5 proposes that the plot of the former 3D Kitchens, on Mucklow Hill, is used for “a new coffee house/restaurant with drive thru and a separate convenience retail store”.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

