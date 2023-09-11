Fans urged to enjoy sold out derby game

Stourbridge chairman Andy Pountney

Stourbridge will meet Halesowen Town in a competitive fixture for the first time since December 2018 – the game is dubbed the 'Number 9 derby' after the bus route which runs between the two towns.

But last season a friendly fixture between the two teams was marred by disorder and extra arrangements have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of the trouble.

The game is now sold out and Stourbridge say extra security and a police presence will be on site to secure the safety of everyone in what is expected to be a crowd of 2,000.

Chairman Andy Pountney said: "We hope everyone will come along and enjoy the game and take part in supporting their team in the spirit of the occasion.

"It is a big game no doubt about it but this is non league at the end of the day and people come here to avoid problems they might encounter with professional clubs.

"It would be wrong though to treat it like any other game in the league as it is massive for both clubs and the first time they have met for nearly five years when points are at stake - it is also all ticket which is unusual and we know there will be a larger than usual crowd.

"A minority did cause trouble in the friendly game last year and because of that, and the size of the crowd, extra arrangements such as increased security and policing will be in place to keep everyone safe and enjoy the game which is or should be the purpose of attending.

"It looks like the game is heading for a sell out and I would urge fans to arrive early and follow instructions on both club's websites as the directions are clear on there."