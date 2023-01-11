Notification Settings

MP urges employers and jobseekers to sign up to Halesowen 2023 Career Expo

Published:

Jobseekers have been invited to the 2023 Career Expo in Halesowen next month.

The jobs and skills fair has been organised by Halesowen Business Improvement District, Halesowen College’s Skills Shop and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris, who was a successful entrepreneur before entering politics, is hosting the event for 11th time since being elected in 2010.

Local employers will get the opportunity to recruit new talent and support those looking for work or a training opportunity.

Employers confirmed for the event include KFC, Co-Op, National Express and the Black Country NHS Trust.

The Career Expo will run between 10am and 1pm on Friday, February 3 at the Cornbow Shopping Centre, Great Cornbow.

Mr Morris said: "I am excited to be holding my eleventh jobs and careers fair, and we already have many local and national employers signed up with opportunities to offer.

"It will be a good opportunity for those who are progressing on to the next stage of their education this year, or looking to find work, or perhaps those who are considering a change in jobs."

He added: “I’ve had the opportunity to visit some of the local employers who are going to be with us on 3rd February, and I know they will be offering some very exciting opportunities.”

Halesowen BID manager Vicky Rogers said: "We are delighted to be working with Halesowen College’s Skills Shop, with the DWP and with James to put on our Career Expo in the Cornbow Centre next month. The Cornbow enjoys a high footfall so we are anticipating many visitors, and we hope this will be a great opportunity for local people looking for a new work or training."

