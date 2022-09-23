Halesowen's Steve King Big Band preparing for Birmingham concert

The Steve King Big Band

On Sunday October 2, the band returns to Moseley All Services Club with a lunchtime concert the first time since the pandemic.

Steve King, who celebrated his band's 50th anniversary earlier this year, is looking forward to performing big band tunes from the last 60 years with long time collaborator Lynn Dawes.

He said: "Lynn is originally from Virginia in the USA and has been singing with the Steve King Big Band for over twenty years, appearing on our last four albums.

"Lyrics and music are only the beginning for a singer: it is the singer's skill, experience, talent and feeling that gives each song an individual expression. Lynn draws on many experiences to breathe her own special life into every song she sings. She has drawn plaudits and rave reviews from both concert stages and functions throughout the UK."

He added: "Her repertoire includes big band classics, modern jazz and latin right through to the latest pop tunes when the band plays for dancing at functions. We have added new charts galore since our last appearance at Moseley All Services Club so come along, support live big band music and be enlightened and entertained all in one."

Since the band last performed the 20 piece big band has enlisted the talents of Handsworth Wood percussionist Julian Powell, who presents and curates the Random Acts of Kindness show every Wednesday at 9pm on Brum Radio.

Steve King said: "Our percussionist Helen Bool has had to step down due to other commitments, so we are pleased to welcome Julian Powell to the band to take over this important role. Come and check him out soon and say hi."

Julian added: "This will be my first gig with the Steve King Big Band, who I have admired for a long time, I will be playing some great numbers on am assortment of instruments including vibraphone, conga and xylophone."

Tickets to see The Steve King Big Band and Lynn Dawes cost £10 and are available on the door at the Church Lane club, doors open at noon on Sunday, October 2.

