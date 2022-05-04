Halesowen MP visits innovative energy company

James Morris MP and Matthew Billington from Jigsaw

Jigsaw Infrared heating systems are supplied to domestic and commercial properties. Based on the Coombswood Estate the company also has a manufacturing facility in Oldbury and their workforce has doubled over the last six months.

Mr Morris met managing director Matthew Billington to discuss Jigsaw’s progress as well as the challenges the company is facing.

Mr Morris said: "Transitioning to greener technologies is important if we are to reach our target of net zero by 2050, and it is great to have businesses like Jigsaw in Halesowen that are leading the way in innovative solutions.

"I was really pleased to catch up with Matthew and hear about the progress they are making, as they continue to deliver innovative heating solutions."

Matthew Billington, Managing Director of Jigsaw Infrared, said: "Thanks to James for visiting our offices to discuss our green infrared heating and hot water systems.