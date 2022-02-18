Nobody was injured when this wall toppled onto industrial units in Halesowen

Five industrial estate buildings at Shell Corner Trading Estate in Blackheath, Halesowen, were seriously damaged after a wall measuring around 20ft high and 50ft long collapsed onto the units on Friday morning.

Fire crews from Bournbrook and Woodgate Valley were called out to the trading estate on Long Lane at 10.48am.

Storm Eunice blew the wall down on Friday morning

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It caused significant damage to five neighbouring units, including to walls and roofs.

Damaged units at Shell Corner Trading Estate in Blackheath, Halesowen, after a wall was blown down by Storm Eunice. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

"Fortunately, no-one working in the units was hurt."

Fire crews remained at the scene into the afternoon.

