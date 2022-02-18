Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lucky escape for Halesowen trading estate workers as Storm Eunice blows wall onto buildings

By David StubbingsHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

Workers at a Black Country trading estate had a lucky escape after a wall blew down onto the buildings they were working in.

Nobody was injured when this wall toppled onto industrial units in Halesowen
Nobody was injured when this wall toppled onto industrial units in Halesowen

Five industrial estate buildings at Shell Corner Trading Estate in Blackheath, Halesowen, were seriously damaged after a wall measuring around 20ft high and 50ft long collapsed onto the units on Friday morning.

Fire crews from Bournbrook and Woodgate Valley were called out to the trading estate on Long Lane at 10.48am.

Storm Eunice blew the wall down on Friday morning

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It caused significant damage to five neighbouring units, including to walls and roofs.

Damaged units at Shell Corner Trading Estate in Blackheath, Halesowen, after a wall was blown down by Storm Eunice. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

"Fortunately, no-one working in the units was hurt."

Fire crews remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Fire crews remained at the scene into the afternoon

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service did not attend.

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Environment
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News