CCTV cameras to be added to seven new sites across Dudley in £240,000 plan

Key locations were previously identified to be included in the extension of the CCTV network under phase three of the work.

The initial £1.7million project has seen all CCTV cameras replaced – and a new control room set up to monitor and respond to incidents.

It included town centres and strategic spots for increased monitoring.

Phase two saw the scheme extended to more sites – and now at least eight new cameras are being proposed at seven new sites under the latest phase.

They will be:

Wynall Lane in Cradley

Netherton High Street

Land near Toys Lane in Colley Gate

The Queensway in Cradley

Wollaston traffic island at Meriden Avenue

Kent Street in Upper Gornal

Shell Corner in Halesowen.

A report is due to be put before Dudley Council’s cabinet next week outlining the spend.

Councillor Laura Taylor, cabinet member for housing and community services, said: "The new cameras are already helping people to feel safer in town centres and across the borough and in the longer term will have a massive effect on the response to issues from our own officers as well as police.

"I am delighted we are trying to seize every opportunity to extend this scheme by adding more cameras where we can, all linked to that central control room."

The old network of cameras was outdated, prone to failure and needed constant repairs. The council took to the decision in 2019 to replace the entire network with the new cameras capable of capturing detailed images over hundreds of metres.