Man dies after air ambulance called to medical emergency in the Black Country

The Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter was seen landing at Woodcross playing fields, near Coseley, at 7.03am on Wednesday to reports a man had suffered a medical emergency at an address nearby. Two land ambulances also attended.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man," said a spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."