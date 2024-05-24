Appeal for witnesses to 'incident' at Coseley traffic lights involving 'multiple people'

https://www.dailymotion.com/partner/x2amu08/media/video/details/x7mybj5

Officers were called to Mason Street at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The incident happened at a set of traffic lights on the road and is said to have involved "multiple" people.

West Midlands Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with video footage, to contact 101 with reference 3774-23/05/24.