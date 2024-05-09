Fire crews work through the night to tackle hotspots after blaze at Coseley factory unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire broke out on Anchor Road at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Four fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle were sent to tackle the flames, which spread to the roof of the unit.

Staff were evacuated from the site and no casualties were reported.

At around 9.15pm, fire chiefs confirmed the fire had been fully extinguished.

Fire crews however remained present at the scene throughout the night to monitor temperatures and dampen down hotspots.

They also planned to carry out "regular checks" on Thursday.