Elderly man seriously hurt in Coseley crash as part of Birmingham New Road closed

The Birmingham New Road was closed in both directions around Mason Street in Coseley at around 10am by West Midlands Police after a serious crash between a man and a lorry.

Dudley Police have confirmed that an elderly man has been seriously injured in the collision.

On Twitter, Dudley Police wrote: "Birmingham New Road is closed in Coseley following a collision involving a lorry and an elderly male pedestrian, who was seriously injured.

"Road is closed between Mason Street and Ivyhouse Lane. Any witnesses or anyone with footage, contact us on 101, log number: 1175."

It meant significant delays in both directions for travellers on the road, with diversions in place through Coseley along Vicarage Road, Green Street and Ivyhouse Lane, while buses were also diverted and delayed.

James Newbury, 18, of Coseley, said: "I was on my way to college when this all happened, I couldn't see much but you can tell it is really bad.

"It's not usually this bad on this road, this is about the worst I have seen it."

Alan Stubbings, 54, of Wolverhampton, said: "It looks really bad, it's a nasty street for close calls though.

"At least once a week we get a really bad close call around here, it's just getting worse unfortunately."

Mike Langdon, 64, added: "It's a terrible shame that road is. There's usually some issues like this really, I really hope everyone is okay."

David Mason, 54, of Wolverhampton, also said: "This road is disgusting honestly, we have had so many issues on that exact stretch of road they are blocking off right now.

"The issue is there isn't any traffic calming measures in place, so people just gun it down this road and end up hoping for the best. It's horrible. Something really needs to be done."

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "Collision on Birmingham New Road at Coseley.

"The 8 and X8 have been diverted from Wolverhampton via Vicarage Road, Green Street and Ivyhouse Lane, while the 82 to Wolverhampton has been diverted via Mason Street, Birmingham New Road and Ivyhouse Lane.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "The A4123 Birmingham New Road around the junction of Mason Street in Coseley has a collision causing congestion in the area.

"Reports suggest that the road is closed.