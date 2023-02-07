Persimmon Homes launches sales of new Coseley development on Bean Factory land

The new development

The 65.1 acre former brownfield site, located on Birmingham New Road and Sedgley Road West has been prepared to make way for Coseley New Village, the latest site from Persimmon Homes Central, bringing a range of brand new homes.

The development benefits from a family-friendly setting with easy access via the motorway network to the whole of the Midlands.

As part of the development, Persimmon Homes will also be pledging over £571,000 to the improvement of local education, highways and sports pitches in the local area.

During preparatory works, the site was visited by Councillor Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Councillor Harley said: “This development will bring a range of homes for the local people of Dudley and will go some way towards addressing the housing shortage in our Borough which is a priority for the Council.”

The properties start at £140,000 for apartments and £215,000 for homes.

Persimmon Homes Sales Director Sarah Preston said: “The Coseley New Village development offers a range of homes for the people of Coseley, Tipton and the surrounding areas. Of the 472 homes, there will be 72 2-bed apartments, 144 2-bed houses, 221 3-bed houses and 35 4-bed houses.

“Our sales cabin is located on Sedgley Road West, so we’d recommend anyone who is interested in making Coseley New Village their home, gives us a call and books in a meeting.”