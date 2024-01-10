Diversions in place after Dudley crash
Commuters have been urged to plan ahead following a collision in Dudley.
National Express West Midlands said diversions were in place following a collision on Commonside, Brierley Hill.
The incident was first reported at 10.42am on Wednesday, with National Express apologising for any inconvenience caused.
On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Commonside #Brierley Hill is currently closed due to a collision.
"2, and 15 diverted in both directions via Level Street, Dudley Road and Wallows Road. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
Emergency services have been approached for comment.