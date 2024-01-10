Express & Star
Diversions in place after Dudley crash

Commuters have been urged to plan ahead following a collision in Dudley.

By Daniel Walton
Published
The incident has forced a number of diversions in the area

National Express West Midlands said diversions were in place following a collision on Commonside, Brierley Hill.

The incident was first reported at 10.42am on Wednesday, with National Express apologising for any inconvenience caused.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Commonside #Brierley Hill is currently closed due to a collision.

"2, and 15 diverted in both directions via Level Street, Dudley Road and Wallows Road. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

