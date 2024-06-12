Brierley Hill canalside pub sets reopening date after major refurb

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bell in Delph Road has been closed for four years.

It is reopening as The Bell on the Delph after being bought by Simon Glear, of Radius Total Building Solutions, Wolverhampton, in May last year.

The pub has been converted from two rooms to one room and a darts area has been created.

The Bell on the Delph will open on July 18

Mr Glear, whose business carries out refurbishment work for Black Country Ales on their pubs, said: "This is the first time we have done work on our own pub.

"We have spent a six-figure sum on the project."

The pub is at the bottom of the Delph Locks on the Dudley No 1 Canal.

It will be offering four real ales on hand pump and two ciders when it opens its doors on July 18 at noon. It will also offer cobs and pies.

The pub, which will open seven days a week, has a car park to the side and a beer garden to the rear.

Tracy Rodgers has been appointed to run the pub for the newly formed SSG Inns.

Mr Glear said that they were looking to open more pubs in the Black Country in the future.