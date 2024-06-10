'We didn't sign up for poles in our street and will fight against it' - Amblecote and Brierley Hill residents block lorries in protest.

Members of Amblecote Campaign Team (ACT) based around the Withymoor Estate successfully turned away lorries from BC Communications who were trying to deliver poles on behalf of Brsk. The company claim they are installing the technology as planned. Police were called to Heronswood Drive today (Monday) but left after a short while.

Residents from the Amblecote Campaign Team protest about telegraph poles being erected in Heronswood Drive, Brierley Hill, and park cars and stand in the road to stop the lorry carrying the poles from getting through. They are promising to do the same for as long as it takes

.Residents protest about telegraph poles being erected in Heronswood Drive, Brierley Hill. They prevented lorries from contractors BV Communications working on behalf of Brsk getting through to deliver pole technology.

Residents say a near 1,400 signature petition has been delivered to Brsk bosses and the company is trying to roll out the technology to areas which have already rejected it.

Tomorrow, deliveries of the poles are planned to Norbury Drive and Alderford Drive in Brierley Hill and members of ACT said they will be there to stop them again.

They have the support of Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb who has been an outspoken opponent of the company, which has tried to install the technology across the borough, including in Kingswinford, Wall Heath and Hayley Green.

A spokesperson for ACT said they were well organised and would continue to resist the installation of the poles in their area as the overwhelming majority of residents were against this form of technology.

Police were called to the peaceful; protests and spoke to both residents and contractors.

She said: "Brsk have grossly exaggerated how many people they have signed up to install the technology in their homes – we say at the most it is one or two people in the whole area and they seem to take that as a green light to roll it out everywhere.

"Other protests have been held successfully in other areas where it has proved unwanted and we also have the support of the MP on this issue. The company are aggressive in both their marketing and their after sales where they seem to think they can go against the wishes of the large majority of residents, some of whom have not actually been consulted when it is decided to role out the infrastructure. We are well organised and vehemently against this work and will continue to stand tall against it as we believe and can prove it is unwanted in the majority of cases."

Suzanne Webb said: "I have met various times with the management of brsk as I wanted to ensure that they were aware of the strength of objections. I explained that continuing with the installation of poles is not good business as rather than attract customers, is just going to alienate a whole community. Despite this they seem determined to continue with their current approach.

" I am so disappointed by the actions of the company, and I will continue to support the campaign to protect our community from the blight of these telegraph poles.

A spokesman for Brsk said: "The work that commenced had been planned and communicated to residents well in advance, and in collaboration with the councillors as per their request.

"We know that some people feel strongly about poles and wherever possible we will use existing network to build our broadband upgrades, and additional poles are only used to infill where network doesn’t exist.

"We understand that the actions of the residents weren’t aggressive or threatening, however it does put a drain on resources for services such as the police to be called out and be involved, and we hope that we can avoid these instances in the future.

"The team is again meeting with the council today to review plans and continue moving forward.